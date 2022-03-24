Vintage Spring Market Supporting Critteraid

Experience the thrill of thrifting at an upcoming Spring Vintage Market in Summerland.

Most of the items from the vendors at the event on March 26 will have come from flea markets, garage sales and thrift stores. Many have been handed down through generations.

"It's the thrill of finding interesting items at low prices," says event organizer Elaine Chernoff, explaining the joy of thrifting.

"Some love the idea of recycling, repurposing and of course, reselling! And, many grew up thrifting with parents and grandparents. Vendors at this market have done the hard work of 'gold digging' to bring an assortment of treasures."

There will be something for everyone, she said, including decor in all styles, crystal and china, silver and copper, furniture, plants, repurposed glass and much more.

The event is also a fundraiser for Critteraid Animal Sanctuary. There will be donation tins, and tax receipts will be made available for larger donations.

Chernoff has been organizing and hosting similar markets for over 25 years in Nelson, Fort Langley and Okanagan Falls.

"So many people thrift and for different reasons. Thrifting has changed so much over the years, all ages look for different items. Thrifting is very personal, what one person considers junk may be a treasure for someone else."

The market will be located at the Kiwanis Senior Citizen Housing Society at 10912 Quinpool Road in Summerland on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early bird shoppers can donate $5 to Critteraid to start shopping at 9:30 a.m.