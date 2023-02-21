2023 Northwest Trade Expo

May 5 - 6, 2023

Smithers Civic Centre

The 2023 Northwest Trade Expo is coming up on May 5th and 6th from 3pm-5pm at the Smithers Civic Centre. Book a booth now and increase your sales and lead opportunities, take advantage of face-to-face community outreach, and boost your brand visibility. Exhibiting at the 2023 Northwest Trade Expo is the perfect way to grow your customer base! For more information, email info@smitherschamber.com

