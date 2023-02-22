2023 Terrace & District Chamber of Commerce Trade Show

April 28th and 29th, 2023

Sportsplex

After a 3 year hiatus the Chamber's Trade Show is back! Looking for an affordable way to market your business to the community? This is it. Chamber members save $100 and any business can take advantage of the Early Bird discount if registration and payment is received before February 9. For more information and to register a booth, email admin@terracechamber.com