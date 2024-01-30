2024 All Native Basketball Tournament

February 11-18, 2024

Jim Ciccione Civic Centre- 1000 McBride Street, Prince Rupert

The 64th Annual All Native Basketball Tournament is happening February 11th to 18th at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. The tournament will showcase 110 games, 60 teams, and about 700 Indigenous athletes from all over British Columbia and southeast Alaska competing in the Women’s, Senior Men’s, Intermediate and Masters divisions. For the tournament schedule and more details click here: https://anbt.ca/

Proudly sponsored by the Kitsumkalum Band, BOUNCE Radio and Pure Country BC North!