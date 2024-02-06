2024 Houston Trade Show

April 19-20, 2024

Claude Parish Memorial Arena- 3400 14th Street, Houston

The Houston Trade Show will return on April 19th and 20th, 2024, at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena. Don't miss the chance to be part of the excitement and connect with business colleagues and community members! Secure a booth for your business today. Fill out your application here: http://47c87866-32a5-4787-8880-dcf2967aefa1.pdf

Act fast to ensure your prime location at the trade show and capitalize on the exposure and engagement this event will provide. Your presence is integral to making this trade show a resounding success. The Houston Chamber looks forward to welcoming you and witnessing the collective energy and enthusiasm of the event. If you have any questions or require further information, please contact them at info@houstonchamber.ca.