BC Annual Dance Competition

May 7-13, 2023

Lester Centre of the Arts, Prince Rupert

The 32nd BC Annual Dance Competition is happening May 7th-13th at the Lester Centre of the Arts in Prince Rupert! Dancers from across the province will be competing for over $60,000 in cash prizes, scholarships and awards. For all the info, click here: http://www.bcadc.com/