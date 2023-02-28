BC Championship Tier 3 U18 Terrace Kermode Hockey tournament

March 18 - 23, 2023

Sportsplex Arena

The BC Championship Tier 3 U18 Terrace Kermode Hockey team is hosting the provincial tournament in Terrace, from March 18-23 at the Sportsplex Arena!

They’re looking for your support to help make this years tournament a huge success.

They are currently looking for Volunteers, donations for hospitality and Raffle baskets, and business sponsorships. There are a few sponsorship packages available!

For more information contact Paul Gaudet at 250-641-3742