BOUNCING Through the '80s Weekend

February 17 - February 20, 2023

This weekend, we're taking you back to a time when MTV was king, solving the Rubix Cube was your biggest goal and everyone wore neon! It's a BOUNCING Through the '80s Weekend this Friday through the holiday Monday, featuring songs from some of the biggest artists of the decade like Madonna, Prince and George Michael, along with songs from 80s movie soundtracks like 'Flashdance', 'Footloose' and 'The Breakfast Club'. Enjoy the best of the 1980s this weekend on BOUNCE!