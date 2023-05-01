Kispiox Valley Rodeo
Kispiox Valley Rodeo
June 3-4, 2023
Kispiox Valley Rodeo Grounds
The 76th Annual Kispiox Valley Rodeo is happening June 3rd and 4th starting at 1pm at the Kispiox Valley Rodeo Grounds, 25km north of Hazelton. Great fun for the whole family!
Friday Night Dance 10 pm – Advance Only Tickets $30 Plus Gate Admission
Bulkley Valley Credit Union, New Hazelton
Live Music both evenings
Open Dance Saturday Night for Rodeo Spectators: children 7:30-9:30 pm, adults 10pm-1am (No alcohol)
Phone Rodeo Entries to: Sandra at 250-842-8398 May 17, 4 – 8 p.m.
Friday Jackpot Barrel Race Entries only: Brittany 250-392-0760 May 17, 4-8pm
EVERYONE MUST PAY TO ENTER THE GROUNDS
NO GLASS ON GROUNDS – NO DOGS OFF LEASH OR IN BLEACHER area!!
NO LATE VENDORS, NO FIREWORKS
Rodeo Admission: Adults $30/day or $55/weekend
Seniors/Students with card $25/day or $45/weekend – 5 & under Free
Camping $75/Unit Weekend (no reservations) open Noon on Friday or $100/Early Bird Campers 5-8pm Thursday
Added Purse Events
$5000 Saddle Bronc, Bare Back, Bull Riding
$3000 Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Tie Down & Breakaway Roping
$1000 Jr. Breakaway, Jr. Steer Riding, Jr. Barrels
$500 Novice Roughstock
$500 Pee Wee Barrels
$2000 Wild Horse Race
$300 Mini Bronc Riding
$500 Open Pole Bending
$400 Cowhide Race
$100 Rescue Race, Ride & Lead, Musical Chairs
$300 Wild Cow Milking
$100 Calf Scramble
Trophy Mutton Bustin’
Medal Stickhorse Race
Treats Kids Boot Race -
$50 Last Minute Foot Races 10 & Under, 11 to 16, 17 to 40, 41 to 55, Over 55
Olson Silver Trophy Buckles in All Main Events
Al Parsons – Announcer
Kispiox Valley Drill Team
Beer Gardens - Pancake Breakfast - Beef Bar-B-Q - Many Concessions & Vendors
Rodeo T-Shirts Designed by Roy Henry Vickers
Wally Love Memorial Sportsmanship Cowboy Trophy Jr. Sportsmanship Award
Helen Campbell Memorial Sportsmanship Cowgirl Trophy
All Around Cowboy, Cowgirl & Junior Awards
Great Canadian Cowboys/Cowgirls
Bid on the right to name a bucking horse at the Sunday auction
“TOUGH ENOUGH TO WEAR PINK DAY” on SUNDAY
Information Phone: 250-842-6350 or 778-202-1488 or muigg.christoph@hotmail.com
‘THE BIGGEST LITTLE RODEO IN THE WEST!'