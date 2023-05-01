iHeartRadio
Kispiox Valley Rodeo

Rodeo

June 3-4, 2023

Kispiox Valley Rodeo Grounds

The 76th Annual Kispiox Valley Rodeo is happening June 3rd and 4th starting at 1pm at the Kispiox Valley Rodeo Grounds, 25km north of Hazelton. Great fun for the whole family!

 

Friday Night Dance 10 pm – Advance Only Tickets $30 Plus Gate Admission

Bulkley Valley Credit Union, New Hazelton

Live Music both evenings

Open Dance Saturday Night for Rodeo Spectators: children 7:30-9:30 pm, adults 10pm-1am (No alcohol)

Phone Rodeo Entries to: Sandra at 250-842-8398 May 17, 4 – 8 p.m.

Friday Jackpot Barrel Race Entries only: Brittany 250-392-0760 May 17, 4-8pm

 

EVERYONE MUST PAY TO ENTER THE GROUNDS

NO GLASS ON GROUNDS – NO DOGS OFF LEASH OR IN BLEACHER area!!

NO LATE VENDORS, NO FIREWORKS

Rodeo Admission:  Adults $30/day or $55/weekend

Seniors/Students with card $25/day or $45/weekend – 5 & under Free

Camping $75/Unit Weekend (no reservations) open Noon on Friday or $100/Early Bird Campers 5-8pm Thursday

 

Added Purse      Events

$5000                 Saddle Bronc, Bare Back, Bull Riding

$3000                 Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Tie Down & Breakaway Roping

$1000                 Jr. Breakaway, Jr. Steer Riding, Jr. Barrels

$500                   Novice Roughstock

$500                   Pee Wee Barrels

$2000                 Wild Horse Race

$300                   Mini Bronc Riding

$500                   Open Pole Bending

$400                   Cowhide Race

$100                   Rescue Race, Ride & Lead, Musical Chairs

$300                   Wild Cow Milking

$100                   Calf Scramble

Trophy                Mutton Bustin’

Medal                 Stickhorse Race

Treats                 Kids Boot Race -

$50                     Last Minute Foot Races 10 & Under, 11 to 16, 17 to 40, 41 to 55, Over 55

                           Olson Silver Trophy Buckles in All Main Events

Al Parsons – Announcer

 Kispiox Valley Drill Team

Beer Gardens - Pancake Breakfast - Beef Bar-B-Q - Many Concessions & Vendors

Rodeo T-Shirts Designed by Roy Henry Vickers

Wally Love Memorial Sportsmanship Cowboy Trophy     Jr. Sportsmanship Award

Helen Campbell Memorial Sportsmanship Cowgirl Trophy

All Around Cowboy, Cowgirl & Junior Awards

Great Canadian Cowboys/Cowgirls

Bid on the right to name a bucking horse at the Sunday auction

“TOUGH ENOUGH TO WEAR PINK DAY” on SUNDAY

                                                                                            Information Phone:  250-842-6350 or 778-202-1488    or muigg.christoph@hotmail.com

                    ‘THE BIGGEST LITTLE RODEO IN THE WEST!'