Kispiox Valley Rodeo

June 3-4, 2023

Kispiox Valley Rodeo Grounds

The 76th Annual Kispiox Valley Rodeo is happening June 3rd and 4th starting at 1pm at the Kispiox Valley Rodeo Grounds, 25km north of Hazelton. Great fun for the whole family!

Friday Night Dance 10 pm – Advance Only Tickets $30 Plus Gate Admission

Bulkley Valley Credit Union, New Hazelton

Live Music both evenings

Open Dance Saturday Night for Rodeo Spectators: children 7:30-9:30 pm, adults 10pm-1am (No alcohol)

Phone Rodeo Entries to: Sandra at 250-842-8398 May 17, 4 – 8 p.m .

Friday Jackpot Barrel Race Entries only: Brittany 250-392-0760 May 17, 4-8pm

EVERYONE MUST PAY TO ENTER THE GROUNDS

NO GLASS ON GROUNDS – NO DOGS OFF LEASH OR IN BLEACHER area!!

NO LATE VENDORS, NO FIREWORKS

Rodeo Admission: Adults $30/day or $55/weekend

Seniors/Students with card $25/day or $45/weekend – 5 & under Free

Camping $75/Unit Weekend (no reservations) open Noon on Friday or $100/Early Bird Campers 5-8pm Thursday

Added Purse Events

$5000 Saddle Bronc, Bare Back, Bull Riding

$3000 Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Tie Down & Breakaway Roping

$1000 Jr. Breakaway, Jr. Steer Riding, Jr. Barrels

$500 Novice Roughstock

$500 Pee Wee Barrels

$2000 Wild Horse Race

$300 Mini Bronc Riding

$500 Open Pole Bending

$400 Cowhide Race

$100 Rescue Race, Ride & Lead, Musical Chairs

$300 Wild Cow Milking

$100 Calf Scramble

Trophy Mutton Bustin’

Medal Stickhorse Race

Treats Kids Boot Race -

$50 Last Minute Foot Races 10 & Under, 11 to 16, 17 to 40, 41 to 55, Over 55

Olson Silver Trophy Buckles in All Main Events

Al Parsons – Announcer

Kispiox Valley Drill Team

Beer Gardens - Pancake Breakfast - Beef Bar-B-Q - Many Concessions & Vendors

Rodeo T-Shirts Designed by Roy Henry Vickers

Wally Love Memorial Sportsmanship Cowboy Trophy Jr. Sportsmanship Award

Helen Campbell Memorial Sportsmanship Cowgirl Trophy

All Around Cowboy, Cowgirl & Junior Awards

Great Canadian Cowboys/Cowgirls

Bid on the right to name a bucking horse at the Sunday auction

“TOUGH ENOUGH TO WEAR PINK DAY” on SUNDAY

Information Phone: 250-842-6350 or 778-202-1488 or muigg.christoph@hotmail.com

‘THE BIGGEST LITTLE RODEO IN THE WEST!'