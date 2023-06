Kitimat 4 On 4 Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament

July 7th and 8th, 2023

Two Peaks Brewing, 578 Mountainview Square, Kitimat

Get your team in for the 4 On 4 Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament, happening July 7th and 8th at Two Peaks Brewing in Kitimat! There will be prizes, music and no refs. Must be 16+. Cost is $160 per team of 4. Call Riverlodge to register at 250-632-8970. Deadline to register is June 30th.