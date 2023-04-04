Northern BC Career & Post-Secondary Education Expo

February 27, 2023

11am-3pm

Roll-A-Dome, 2588 Rec Place Drive, Prince George

Take the next step towards the career you’ve always wanted at the Northern BC Career & Post-Secondary Education Expo, April 27th at the Roll-A-Dome in Prince George! Over 35 exhibitors will be there to help you discover career opportunities in a variety of different fields, along with programs offered at a number of educational institutions. Get your resume ready and take it with you to the Northern BC Career & Post-Secondary Education Expo, proudly brought to you by Black Press and Bell Media BC North! Get more information and your FREE ticket here: https://events.blackpress.ca/prince-george-2023/