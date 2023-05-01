Play It Forward

May 27, 2023

Highliner Hotel- 815 1st Avenue West, Prince Rupert

Doors open at 6pm

The Prince Rupert Cancer Group and Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association have teamed up for a fundraiser to help purchase much-needed equipment for the local hospital and reduce costs for families within the hockey community. The ‘Play It Forward’ event will be at the Highliner Hotel on Saturday, May 27th. Doors open at 6pm. Enjoy an evening of appetizers and beverages, along with live and silent auctions and a dessert auction. The keynote speaker will be Kaleb Dalhgren, a survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash who has faced many challenges in his hockey career. Kaleb will also be hosting a meet-and-greet at the Highliner Hotel on Sunday, May 28th for minor hockey players.

Tickets for the ‘Play It Forward’ event are $100 per seat or $1000 for a table of ten. For more information, email playitforwardpr@gmail.com