Prince George Hiring and Education Expo

November 2, 2023

11am-3pm

Roll-A-Dome, 2588 Rec Place Drive, Prince George BC

Calling all dreamers and seekers of success! Are you ready to take the next big step in your career? The Hiring and Education Expo is coming to the Roll-A-Dome in Prince George on Thursday, November 2nd! This is your chance to find your dream job with over 35 employers eager to hire hundreds of talented recruits just like you! Learn from the experts at post-secondary institutions, offering valuable guidance and education direction. It's a one-stop destination to jumpstart your career and unlock a world of educational possibilities! Mark your calendar for the Hiring and Education Expo, November 2nd from 11 AM – 3PM at the Roll-A-Dome in Prince George! Brought to you in partnership with B-C Corrections; be a role model, be a peace officer, join B-C Corrections.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/free-prince-george-hiring-education-expo-tickets-660789889347?aff=oddtdtcreator