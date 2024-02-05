Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce 2024 Business Excellence Awards
April 6, 2024
Lester Centre of the Arts- 1100 McBride Street, Prince Rupert
The highly anticipated 2024 Business Excellence Awards (BEAs), proudly presented by the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce, will take place on April 6th at the Lester Centre of the Arts. The evening will commence with an elegant cocktail reception, showcasing the culinary prowess of the top five nominated restaurants in our region. This will be followed by a celebration of local talent and enterprise, featuring an array of music and entertainment.
The BEAs this year encompass a diverse range of twelve categories, listed below:
- Community Involvement
- Dining Distinction
- Home-Based Business Excellence
- Indigenous Peoples Entrepreneurship
- Individual Customer Service Excellence
- Industry and Manufacturing Excellence
- Not For Profit of the Year
- Professional Excellence
- Retail Excellence
- Rookie Business of the Year
- Tourism and Accommodation Excellence
- Young Entrepreneur of the Year
For more information, visit https://princerupertchamber.ca/business-excellence-awards/