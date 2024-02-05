Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce 2024 Business Excellence Awards

April 6, 2024

Lester Centre of the Arts- 1100 McBride Street, Prince Rupert

The highly anticipated 2024 Business Excellence Awards (BEAs), proudly presented by the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce, will take place on April 6th at the Lester Centre of the Arts. The evening will commence with an elegant cocktail reception, showcasing the culinary prowess of the top five nominated restaurants in our region. This will be followed by a celebration of local talent and enterprise, featuring an array of music and entertainment.

The BEAs this year encompass a diverse range of twelve categories, listed below:

Community Involvement

Dining Distinction

Home-Based Business Excellence

Indigenous Peoples Entrepreneurship

Individual Customer Service Excellence

Industry and Manufacturing Excellence

Not For Profit of the Year

Professional Excellence

Retail Excellence

Rookie Business of the Year

Tourism and Accommodation Excellence

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

For more information, visit https://princerupertchamber.ca/business-excellence-awards/