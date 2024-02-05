iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce 2024 Business Excellence Awards

Prince Rupert Chamber of Commerce

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce 2024 Business Excellence Awards

April 6, 2024

Lester Centre of the Arts- 1100 McBride Street, Prince Rupert

The highly anticipated 2024 Business Excellence Awards (BEAs), proudly presented by the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce, will take place on April 6th at the Lester Centre of the Arts. The evening will commence with an elegant cocktail reception, showcasing the culinary prowess of the top five nominated restaurants in our region. This will be followed by a celebration of local talent and enterprise, featuring an array of music and entertainment.

The BEAs this year encompass a diverse range of twelve categories, listed below:

  • Community Involvement
  • Dining Distinction
  • Home-Based Business Excellence
  • Indigenous Peoples Entrepreneurship
  • Individual Customer Service Excellence
  • Industry and Manufacturing Excellence
  • Not For Profit of the Year
  • Professional Excellence
  • Retail Excellence
  • Rookie Business of the Year
  • Tourism and Accommodation Excellence
  • Young Entrepreneur of the Year

For more information, visit https://princerupertchamber.ca/business-excellence-awards/