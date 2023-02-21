Relive the Music '50s & '60s Rock N' Roll

March 30- Smithers, BC- Della Herman Theatre, 7pm

March 31- Terrace, BC- REM Lee Theatre, 7pm

April 1- Prince Rupert, BC- Lester Centre, 7:30pm

April 2- Kitimat, BC- Mount Elizabeth Theatre, 7pm

A brand new one of a kind show that takes the audience through Music History, Trivia & Memories of the 50’s & 60’s. You will likely learn many things you never knew about these artists. You will see an energetic live band, amazing front singers and dancers transforming and re-living thru two decades of music, costumes, trends and dancing with video imagery in the background.

For tickets and info visit http://relivethemusic.ca