Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Community and Business Excellence Awards

March 9, 2024

Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge- 32512 Hwy 16, Smithers

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Community and Business Excellence Awards Fundraising Gala is being held at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge on March 9th, and the theme is Fancy & Formal: Celebrating the Roaring 1920s’ in the ‘20s! This special 100th milestone evening will celebrate the many incredible businesses, entrepreneurs, and service providers that make the Bulkley Valley the business-friendly, innovative, diverse, and thriving community that it is.

Did you know that the Community and Business Excellence Awards are the main annual fundraiser for the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce not-for-profit organization? Help them power the business community by supporting the Chamber in the following ways:

Donate an auction item Become an event sponsor or collaborator Buy a ticket or a table for the Gala Become a Chamber member today!

For more info visit https://smitherschamber.com