13th Annual Cram a Cruiser Event
On December 9th 2023, volunteers donned their Santa hats, and set up donation tables and emergency vehicles to cram them full up non-perishables for those in need this season in the 13th annual Cram a Cruiser event.
In addition to RCMP officers, volunteers included RCMP support staff and family members, and BC Sheriffs.
The community of Terrace showed itself to be overwhelmingly generous once again as they crammed 4 emergency vehicles with non-perishable items and donated a total of $2,985 in cash and gift cards. One hundred percent of donations have been delivered to Salvation Army, Terrace Churches Food Bank, and Ksan Place.
The RCMP would like to extend a huge thank you to our local Save-On-Foods, Safeway, and Wholesale Club, for supporting this event once again, and to the community of Terrace for their generosity and holiday spirit in raising many funds and food donations for local charities.
