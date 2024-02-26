2024 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament in Terrace

Basketball fans in Northwestern BC will be able to get their fill of the sport in Terrace around a month after Prince Rupert's All Native Basketball Tournament ends.

The Nisga'a First Nation is set to host the Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament this year at several different venues throughout Terrace from March 18th to the 22nd.

This tournament is separate from the All Native Basketball Tournament held in Prince Rupert yearly in February as this one consists of boys and girls only under the ages of 13 and 17.

This is a tournament that has existed since the 1980's and as for this year, the plan is to have at least 88 teams enter, meaning there should be over 1,000 players and coaches combined participating.

For more information, such as the cost of daily admission and tournament passes as well as other tournament information, can be discovered online by searching up Nisga'a JANT 2024.ca.