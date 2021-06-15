27th annual Ramona Wilson memorial walk held in Smithers.

The annual memorial walk for Ramona Lisa Wilson was held on Saturday in Smithers, but COVID-19 precautions meant the annual walk was turned into a drive-thru parade.

Wilson was just 16 years old when she went missing in June 1994. Her remains were found ten months later near the Smithers airport.

Supporters gathered at Railway Ave., and some gave speeches to the crowd before the drive began. The parade ended at Yellich Road, near where Wilson's body was found.

Brenda Wilson, Ramona's older sister and a lead organizer of the annual walk, said the event had a strong turnout this year, with around 100 vehicles from various parts of the North coming to show support for the Wilson family.

"For so many years, we have not received a lot of support," she said in an interview with CFTK-TV. "My mother and I did a lot of this legwork. We would fundraise so that we could keep this walk going and to bring awareness.

"To see all these people there showing their support and all the funding support that we received this year – 21 years later, this is the first time we didn’t have to fundraise to keep this walk going – it has just been amazing.”

Ramona Wilson is one of many Indigenous women who have gone missing or been murdered along the Highway of Tears, and no one has ever been convicted in her death.

Despite this, Brenda says she continues to have hope that one day answers will be found and justice will be delivered.

"There are many days where I lose that hope, but that's all I can ride on right now, that it will come soon where we will find answers in regards to Ramona's case."