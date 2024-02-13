All Native Basketball Tournament On Now in Prince Rupert
The tournament began on February 10th and is set to go until the 18th with several days of games going well into the night.
It's entire bracket is split into four different divisions, one is for senior mens, one is for womens and the other two are referred to as intermediate as well as the masters.
All of the games are held at the Jim Ciccone Civiv Centre in Prince Rupert.
For those who wish to keep up to speed with all the scores in addion to all future games leading up to the finals of each division, those can be found at various sources online.
