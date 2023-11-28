Annual Holiday Event Henny's Sharing Tree
Henny's Sharing Tree is an annual charity holiday feature that bares the name of it's creator. It has been ongoing for nearly half a century held by CFTK-TV as well as Bounce Radio and Pure Country for Christmas.
There are multiple locations throughout the Northwest to drop off donations
In Terrace it is the Bell Media Station, Terrace Honda, Western Financial Group, and Sandpipers Boutique
In Prince Rupert it is The Crest Hotel, Northern Savings Credit Union and Prince Rupert Port Authority Interpretive Centre
In Kitimat it is Kitimat Insurance Service
In Smithers and Houston it is Western Financial Group
After the donation period official comes to a close, the Salvation Army comes to collect everything that is given and then later distibutes all of the items with their hampers to everyone not currently in an ideal situation, who might need it
All of us here at CFTK hope you'll consider sparing an item or two in order to assist local charities in making the Christmas holidays live up to it's slogan of the most wonderful time of the year
