Annual Holiday Event Henny's Sharing Tree

Henny's Sharing Tree is an annual charity holiday feature that bares the name of it's creator. It has been ongoing for nearly half a century held by CFTK-TV as well as Bounce Radio and Pure Country for Christmas.

There are multiple locations throughout the Northwest to drop off donations

In Terrace it is the Bell Media Station, Terrace Honda, Western Financial Group, and Sandpipers Boutique

In Prince Rupert it is The Crest Hotel, Northern Savings Credit Union and Prince Rupert Port Authority Interpretive Centre

In Kitimat it is Kitimat Insurance Service

In Smithers and Houston it is Western Financial Group

After the donation period official comes to a close, the Salvation Army comes to collect everything that is given and then later distibutes all of the items with their hampers to everyone not currently in an ideal situation, who might need it

All of us here at CFTK hope you'll consider sparing an item or two in order to assist local charities in making the Christmas holidays live up to it's slogan of the most wonderful time of the year