BC RCMP notifies IIO BC of incident in Kitimat

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Kitimat where one man was shot.

On December 11, 2023, Kitimat RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle that was stolen from Terrace. At 8:00 a.m., the vehicle was located by an officer who attempted to stop it. The vehicle did not stop and the officer did not pursue.

The vehicle drove into a rural neighbourhood just outside of Kitimat, and officers made patrols in an attempt to locate it, leaving one officer at the entrance to the neighbourhood as it was the only way in and out.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. the vehicle emerged and a spike belt was deployed but was not successful and the vehicle left the area.

At approximately 9 a.m., officers received a report of vehicle driving on a sidewalk near a school. The vehicle reportedly drove towards a woman with a baby in a stroller who was forced to get off of the sidewalk.

At 9:17 a.m. a Kitimat RCMP officer requested Emergency Health Services as there had been an incident between the officer and a man which resulted in the man being shot and receiving what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The officer also reportedly received minor injuries.

The man has now been charged with Assault Police Officer with a Weapon and Dangerous Driving.

The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident.

Terrace RCMP is investigating the initial complaint of the stolen vehicle.