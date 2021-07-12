Bulkley-Nechako Regional District issues more evacuation alerts due to wildfires.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued multiple evacuation alerts throughout mainly rural areas of the region due to the presence of wildfires.

On July 11th, the regional district issued an evacuation alert for an area around Grizzly Lake, located southeast of Vanderhoof and southwest of Prince George. The B.C. Wildfire Service says an out of control wildfire in this area is 500 hectares in size.

On the same day, the regional district issued another evacuation alert for the Camsell Lake Area, northeast of Burns Lake and northwest of Fort St. James. A wildfire in this area is 20 hectares in size and labelled as out of control.

The regional district has also expanded a previously-issued evacuation alert for the wildfire at Cutoff Creek, located south of Fraser Lake. The fire is now 10,129 hectares in size.

The evacuation order for the Bulkely Lake area was rescinded by the regional district on July 11th. However, an evacuation alert remains in place for the area, which sits along highway 16 between Burns Lake and Topley. The wildfire in this area, which is currently 250 hectares in size, was discovered on July 7th.

People who live in an area where an evacuation alert is in place are advised to locate all family members and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be called while separated.

They are also advised to gather essential items, prepare to move any children or persons with mobility challenges, arrange transportation for co-workers for family members and arrange accommodations for family if possible. A reception centre will be opened if required.

There are currently 307 wildfires burning in British Columbia, including 37 new fires in the past two days.