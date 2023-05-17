The City of Terrace has declared a State of Local Emergency (SOLE) for the purpose of being prepared to

issue an evacuation order due to flooding.

While the SOLE is issued city-wide, it is specifically in place to address the rising water levels. Currently,

the CLEVER modelling from the River Forecast Centre shows the river is expected to peak Thursday

evening (May 18th) and anticipated to start receding Sunday (May 21st).

The SOLE is currently scheduled for today, May 17th and is anticipated to remain until Tuesday, May 23rd.

“Declaring a State of Local Emergency is a step we take to give us the tools to we need to work

efficiently to address the rising water levels. This helps us ensure our locals and infrastructure

remain as safe as possible under the current circumstances. Please continue to monitor the City

of Terrace Facebook page and website for updates.”- Mayor Bujtas

Our next update will be released should an evacuation order be given; residents can continue

monitoring our communications channels, including our website at

https://www.terrace.ca/flooding2023 and the City’s Facebook and Twitter accounts