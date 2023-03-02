Coachman Apartments Update

In December, Terrace's Coachman Apartments saw it's pipes burst due to cold temperatures and recent news revealed that the BC Centre for Disease Control found a lot of mould that makes it unsafe to live in the building right now and in an interview with CFTK, Terrace's Mayor went onto talk about how the City is trying to fix it, namely how some BC officals have ideas but aren't ablke to implement them yet.

Mayor Sean Bujtas also proceeded to give his thoughts on Skeena MLA Ellis Ross's request to the Provincial Government to buy the building from the estate and then turn it into affordable housing and he agrees with Ross's idea.

However, he also went onto mention that the province purchasing the building would be a rather timely process and will not get done overnight if it does happen.