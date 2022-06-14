Cooling off: An Average summer ahead?

Following a blistering hot summer across the Northwest and the province, Matt Loney and other Environment Canada Meteorologists have been closely tracking the weather over the past few months. Not only studying the 'farmer’s almanac' but the trends set off the Northcoast and airflows coming from the Yukon and Alaska.

One of those trends right now is a relatively cool spring, which may rule out another summer of heat domes.

"We got a fairly dry and warm spring last year, which kind of fed into with the longer daylight hours. This big dome ended up occurring over the West Coast, in particular Canada and the Northwest coast."

While there may be one degree of separation between the average high in Smithers and today's forecasted high, Environment Canada expects that to continue. Loney says some of those temperatures to continue into the summer, which is anticipated to be not far from average.

"The upper lows have really anchored themselves off the southwest coast of B.C. and off the northwest coast of the United States. So when you get this pattern and the fact of the ocean temperatures are now cooling in response to that and it just kind of begets the same circulation."

These forecasts come as B.C. Hydro begins to give tips to those in the Northwest trying to stay cool this summer. While the power giant has seen an increase in homeowners purchasing heat pumps, air conditioning units and fans are still cooling many homes.

"Natural Resources Canada has a list of Energy Star certified air conditioning units for Central and room A.C. units." Told Dave Mosure, Community relations with B.C. Hydro, "But the easiest way to find an efficient unit is to look for the Energy Star label."

The average high sits at approximately 19° for this time of year.