Country musician Aaron Pritchett posts tribute to Kitimat-born crane collapse victim.

A Canadian country music star who was related to one of the victims of last week's fatal crane collapse in Kelowna has posted a touching tribute to him on Instagram.

Aaron Pritchett is the second cousin of Cailen Vilness, who grew up in Kitimat before moving to Kelowna, where he was killed in last week's accident.

“His infectious smile and laugh, sense of kindness and care warmed my heart, and anyone he met,” wrote Pritchett.

“He truly was a prince of a man, and all who met him would say the same about Cailen”

Prittchett said that anytime he was in Kelowna, his second cousin would “drop everything” to visit him.

“He would do that for anyone in his family whom he never had the chance to see often, because family meant the world to Cailen.”

He closes his post by saying Vilness will be missed by all, always loved and never forgotten.

“I look forward to seeing you again someday. I love you, buddy.

Pritchett is also asking people to donate to the GoFundMe page for Vilness' family. As of Monday afternoon, the page has raised over $62,000 dollars from 670 donors.