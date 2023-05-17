Evacuation Alert for Terrace South side and Ferry island
An evacuation alert is now in place for the following areas: Ferry Island Campground, Skeena Street (south of Haugland Ave.), Haugland Avenue (west of Braun St. – south side only), Braun Street (south of Haugland Ave. - west side only), Medeek Avenue (west of Craig St. – south side only), Craig Street, Mills Avenue , Apple Street, Graham Avenue (west of Kenney St.). This Evacuation Alert is a precautionary measure and not an Evacuation Order. In the event of an Evacuation Order, residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.
Also the City has closed down Ferry island trails, campground and park down to all traffic until further notice. Also Fisherman’s park is closed until further notice. River monitoring is taking place multiple times a day by City staff
Sandbags are currently available at the Thornhill Fire Department. The public is encouraged to visit the Thornhill Fire Department location to pick up as needed between 8:00am-9:00pm.
-
RCMP Search warrant executed, Arrests made, Drugs and firearms seizedA police investigation has led to the execution of a search warrant on the 4500 Block of Lazelle Ave.
-
Evacuation Orders New Remo and Old Remo and Evacuation Alerts Usk and Brauns IslandDue to the localized flooding that is impacting access and egress coupled with the potential high-level snow melt, the RDKS has issued a Declaration of Local State of Emergency Order
-
City of Terrace has declared a State of Local EmergencyCity of Terrace has declared a State of Local Emergency
-
Old Remo Evacuation OrderOld Remo Evacuation Order
-
Missing Person Jordan Straight Remains FoundRCMP have confirmed that the remains of missing person Jordan Straight have been found.
-
Mass Vandalism to vehicles in lower ThornhillOn April 30, 2023, The Terrace RCMP responded to many reports of mischief which occurred in lower Thornhill.
-
Terrace RCMP calls Increase at Ksan Homeless ShelterThe increase has coincided with the shelters move from downtown Terrace to Tetrault Street.
-
Red Dress AlertOn May 3rd, at 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, the Red Dress champions are hosting a free online event for the general public
-
Province purchases Mumford’s Lodge for displaced tenantsThe Province, through BC Housing, has purchased the property at 5422 Highway 16 W. in Terrace to provide 19 homes for tenants displaced from the privately owned Coachman Apartments building