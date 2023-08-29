Evacuation Alert for Witset Due to Wildfire
In a recent news release, the Regional District of Kitimat Stikine spoke about a wildfire nearing a local community.
The fire in question, the John Brown Creek wildfire, is close enough to the community of Witset to warrant a warning from the BC Wildfire Service to the overseeing Regional District.
As a result of the fire getting so close to Witset, an Evacuation Alert has been issued for the area which can been seen in more detail on the district's website.
Currently the fire has 4 pieces of heavy equipment on it as well as a response officer and a equipment group supervisor monitoring it.
