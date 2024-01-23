Fatal helicopter crash near Terrace, BC

On Monday, January 22, 2024, Terrace RCMP were notified of a helicopter crash approximately 50 km’s north west of Terrace, BC.

Three helicopters were running a heliskiing operation in the mountainous back country with numerous people on board each helicopter.

Communication was lost with one of the helicopters and a crash site was located in a snow field. There were seven people on board this helicopter and sadly three people did not survive.

The other two helicopters shuttled the remaining four passengers from the site where they were met by BC Ambulance Service, Terrace Fire Rescue and taken to hospital. The injuries sustained have been described as serious.

BC Coroners Service, Transport Safety Board (TSB) and Work Safe BC are engaged and, along with the Terrace RCMP are investigating the crash.

The crash is located in a very remote location which is only accessible by helicopter. Police and BC Coroners will be flown to the scene on Tuesday, January 24, 2024 during daylight hours to continue the investigation.

At this time, names and hometowns of the deceased will not be released as we work to notify next of kin. No further details are available at this time. More information may be released as it becomes available.

Released by

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson

District Advisory NCO (Media Relations)