Four deceased found in Prince Rupert home, RCMP Investigate
On Tuesday June 13th, 2023, at 9:00pm, the Prince Rupert RCMP responded to a report of four individuals being found deceased in a home on the 100 block of Silversides Drive.
Police are in the early stages of a homicide investigation. At this time, police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects, and also believe there is no further risk to the public.
"We are currently working alongside Major Crimes to conduct a thorough investigation," Media Relations Cst. Brody Hemrich said, "no names of the individuals will be released at this time."
If anyone has any information regarding this occurrence, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP you can call 250-624-2136, to make a report anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
Released by
Cst. Brody Hemrich
-
Old Skeena Bridge Reopens Ahead Of ScheduleThe bridge was reopened last Saturday, May 27, after being shut down back in July 2022 for what was called extensive rehabilitation.
-
RCMP Search warrant executed, Arrests made, Drugs and firearms seizedA police investigation has led to the execution of a search warrant on the 4500 Block of Lazelle Ave.
-
Evacuation Orders New Remo and Old Remo and Evacuation Alerts Usk and Brauns IslandDue to the localized flooding that is impacting access and egress coupled with the potential high-level snow melt, the RDKS has issued a Declaration of Local State of Emergency Order
-
Evacuation Alert for Terrace South side and Ferry islandEvacuation Alert for Terrace South side, Ferry island closed due to flooding.
-
City of Terrace has declared a State of Local EmergencyCity of Terrace has declared a State of Local Emergency
-
Old Remo Evacuation OrderOld Remo Evacuation Order
-
Missing Person Jordan Straight Remains FoundRCMP have confirmed that the remains of missing person Jordan Straight have been found.
-
Mass Vandalism to vehicles in lower ThornhillOn April 30, 2023, The Terrace RCMP responded to many reports of mischief which occurred in lower Thornhill.
-
Terrace RCMP calls Increase at Ksan Homeless ShelterThe increase has coincided with the shelters move from downtown Terrace to Tetrault Street.