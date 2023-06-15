Four deceased found in Prince Rupert home, RCMP Investigate

On Tuesday June 13th, 2023, at 9:00pm, the Prince Rupert RCMP responded to a report of four individuals being found deceased in a home on the 100 block of Silversides Drive.

Police are in the early stages of a homicide investigation. At this time, police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects, and also believe there is no further risk to the public.

"We are currently working alongside Major Crimes to conduct a thorough investigation," Media Relations Cst. Brody Hemrich said, "no names of the individuals will be released at this time."

If anyone has any information regarding this occurrence, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP you can call 250-624-2136, to make a report anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Released by

Cst. Brody Hemrich