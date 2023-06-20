Kitimat Apartment fire fatality

On June 18, 2023 the Kitimat RCMP and Kitimat Fire and Ambulance Service responded to a

report of an apartment fire on the 1500 block of Albatross Ave, Kitimat BC. On arrival, one unit

was fully involved in fire with reports of one occupant still inside.

“One occupant of the apartment was located deceased’ says Staff Sergeant Graham Morgan,

Detachment Commander of the Kitimat RCMP. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the

family during this difficult time.”

“On Sunday at 02:08 am, Kitimat Fire and Ambulance Service responded to reports of a

structure fire on the 1500 block of Albatross Ave. Arriving on scene at 2:11 am, crews found a

fully involved fire in one apartment with reports of one occupant unaccounted for. After a

search of the apartment, one deceased occupant was located. Our department is working closely

with all other agencies to investigate the cause of the fire and we offer our condolences to the

family and friends of the person who lost their life at this event.” says Fire Chief Trent

Bossence.

A RCMP Fire investigator, Regional Forensic Identification Service, Regional General

Investigation section, Kitimat Fire and Ambulance Service and the Office of the Fire

Commission are assisting with the investigation.