Lack of HandyDart improvements leaves many Terrace residents frustrated

A few weeks ago, it was confirmed at a Terrace City Meeting that the hopes of residents that expanded services of HandyDart that would be very beneficial to seniors looking for transportation, were shot down as expansion was said to be not be happening anytime soon, which caused a lot of disappointment.

This announcement came despite a 2012 feasability study reportedly taking note of most of transportation issues in Terrace that are still around today and it has caused a great amount of frusturation.

But while major changes clearly are not going to be avaliable for a while yet, there have still been suggestions on how the HandyDart Services can at least improve somewhat and make the lives of seniors a little bit easier.

Some of the more notable suggestions for improving HandyDart include of course, adding more buses as well as increasing staff to hopefully avoid cases of double booking.