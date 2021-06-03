Local municipalities are preparing for flood advisories.

The City of Terrace has activated its Emergency Operations Centre due to the current flood risk caused by rising Skeena River levels.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has declared a flood watch for the Skeena River due to recent heavy rain on a melting snowpack. A “flood watch” means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed the bank, so flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

Yesterday, Ferry Island was closed to both day users and overnight camping, and Fisherman’s Park was also closed. In addition, city staff will be physically monitoring the areas of town that are prone to flooding.

It is important to note that opening the EOC does not mean a declaration of a local state of emergency; however, it does prepare the City if one is required.

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine will be looking to declare a Local State of Emergency for Area C to include Old Remo, New Remo and Usk. Therefore, an Evacuation Order is being sought for this area.

In a news release, the District says it is monitoring Dutch Valley. This area is well known for flooding associated with high spring freshet. Should residents require sandbags, these are available by self-serve application at the Thornhill Volunteer Fire Department.

Those individuals who may have to evacuate will need to report to the Thornhill Community Centre at 3091 Century Street in Thornhill for registration and assistance.

The District is asking residents and businesses in low-lying areas and areas that have experienced flooding in the past to take steps to floodproof their structures, including moving valuable items to higher ground, finding alternate locations for livestock, and finding alternate accommodations should the need for livestock evacuation occur.