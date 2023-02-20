Local RCMP take part in Weekend Polar Plunge

The Polar Plunge is a very well known challenge where individuals or members of organizations or businesses can dive into chilly water and raise money for the BC Special Olympics and over the weekend, a pair of of local RCMP detachments answered a challenge and dove in.

It was said that the Terrace RCMP raised just over $500 as a result of their plunge but jumping into frigid bodies of water isn't the only way to donate to this cause.

The cause has a website to take donations and it also keeps track of the amount of money the challenge has raised and they have currently raised just over $346,000 of their $500,000 goal for this year and there was word given on if this challenge would bring other RCMP detachments into it as well.

You can also sign up to do a plunge yourself on the Polar Plunge website and find out more information about the cause there.