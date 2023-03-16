Man charged following multiple break, enter and thefts in Terrace

The Terrace RCMP have arrested one man in connection with break and enters that occurred on March 5, March 8 and March 9, 2023 in Terrace.

“ BC Prosecution Services has approved several charges. Aurelle Poole, 38 years old, has been charged with 3 counts of break and enter, 2 counts of Theft Over $5000, 1 count of Theft Under $5000, 2 counts of Mischief and 1 count of Uttering Threats.

Poole has been remanded in custody pending a future court date ”. Released by Cpl. Madonna Saunderson on March 16 th 2023.