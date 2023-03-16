Man charged following multiple break, enter and thefts in Terrace
The Terrace RCMP have arrested one man in connection with break and enters that occurred on March 5, March 8 and March 9, 2023 in Terrace.
“BC Prosecution Services has approved several charges. Aurelle Poole, 38 years old, has been charged with 3 counts of break and enter, 2 counts of Theft Over $5000, 1 count of Theft Under $5000, 2 counts of Mischief and 1 count of Uttering Threats.
Poole has been remanded in custody pending a future court date”. Released by Cpl. Madonna Saunderson on March 16th 2023.
The Communities of Terrace and Thornhill have seen an increase in break enters over the past few weeks with the George Little House, a convenience store, two private liquor stores and one restaurant.
