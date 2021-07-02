Man remains in custody after fleeing from Prince Rupert RCMP, assaulting police officer.

A man is facing several charges, including assaulting a police officer, after an incident along Highway 16 on June 25th that began in Prince Rupert and ended near Exchamsiks.

The suspect, 33-year-old Simon Charles Rudderham, is also being charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a demand from a peace officer.

Prince Rupert RCMP say they were conducting traffic patrol near Butze Rapids Friday when a black Honda Civic exited the line of stopped traffic and sped toward a police officer who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Police say the Honda then sped away, driving dangerously and putting the public at risk.

Further east, Terrace RCMP and BC Highway Patrol set up spike belts near the Shames River Bridge in an attempt to stop the vehicle. However, the suspect's vehicle appeared to experience mechanical issues and stopped near the Kasiks Wilderness Resort and the Exchamiks River.

Police had to remove the driver after he refused to exit the vehicle. He was eventually arrested after a fight with police, during which an officer was assaulted.

Rudderham currently remains in custody pending a future court date.