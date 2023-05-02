Mass Vandalism to vehicles in lower Thornhill

Terrace RCMP are warning residents in the lower Thornhill area to check their vehicle tires for damage.

On April 30, 2023, The Terrace RCMP responded to many reports of mischief which occurred in lower Thornhill. The incidents are believed to have occurred between 12:30 am and 2:00 am. Reports thus far have been on Paquette Ave, Pine Ave, Empire Ave, Century St and at the Holiday Inn where vehicles have had their tires slashed and paint scratched.

RCMP are warning residents in lower Thornhill to inspect their vehicle tires carefully as some tires have been damaged with a sharp object, but are not always going flat. The concern is that drivers who are unaware of damaged tires may encounter further safety issues if tires burst later on while driving.

RCMP are also requesting that residents in these areas check their security cameras for any footage that may have captured the two suspects around their vehicles on April 30, between 12:00 am and 2:00 am.

If you can identify the suspects, please contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Released by

Cst. Kelly Cates

Media Relations Officer

Terrace RCMP