Missing Person Jordan Straight Remains Found

RCMP have confirmed that the remains of missing person Jordan Straight have been found.

Jordan Straight was reported missing on October 30, 2022. He was last known to be in Terrace BC. RCMP lead an investigation into his whereabouts with assistance from friends and family, coworkers, the public, and theTerrace Search and Rescue.

“Sadly, remains were recently located in a remote wooded area and have been confirmed to be Jordan’s. Police do not believe that foul play is a factor and state that he appears to have succumbed to the elements after wandering for some time in the woods.

Terrace RCMP wish to thank all those who assisted, and searched tirelessly, helping to bring closure in difficult circumstances. Sincere condolences to Jordan’s loved ones”. Cst. Kelly Cates, Media Relations officer, Terrace RCMP.

Released by

Cst. Kelly Cates

Media Relations Officer

Terrace RCMP