Mobile vet clinic opens in Prince Rupert with a focus on spaying and neutering

A new mobile vet clinic has opened up in Prince Rupert to help out with the shortage of veterinary care in the city.

The Prince Rupert Vet to Pet Clinic North is based in a 35-foot trailer that has been fully outfitted as a small veterinary clinic.

“Our big focus is on spays, neuters, and pre-surgical visits to make sure everybody's happy and healthy before they come in for that," said veterinarian Carole Scholz."

"And then vaccines -- we know that's something that the community has been really struggling to get.”

The trailer is owned by Smithers veterinarian Kim Hunter, who has previously brought the trailer around the northwest to provide vet services to small communities.

So far, the Prince Rupert clinic has spayed or neutered around 50 cats, including two ferals who were released back onto the streets.

“We're really focusing on young healthies, and the stuff that they need. Anything that's more advanced, or if we've run into anybody that's a little bit on the sicker side – that's something we're going to pass off.”

Most of the kittens spayed or neutered at the clinic were adopted out to people through the Pawz United Rescue Society (PURS), a Prince Rupert-based cat rescue that adopts out kittens found on the street that collaborates with the clinic.

PURS also runs a trap-neuter-release (TNR) program that involves trapping a stray cat, neutering it and then releasing it back into the wild.

In the past, the group had to travel to a vet in Smithers to get the cats fixed.

“We would trap up to 10 or 15 cats at a time, and then literally convoy up to Smithers and have [the veterinarian] do like 10 or 15 in one day for us, and then bring them back to Rupert,” said PURS President Kim St. Pierre.

Their TNR program has less active lately due to the cold weather, but St. Pierre says the mobile clinic will be very helpful in the future.

“If we're doing a TNR we catch one or two in that colony, [Scholz] can do them hopefully the next morning, if not the morning after,” she said.

Schulz expects the clinic will be in Rupert until June, and afterwards it will travel to smaller communities to provide them with service.

So far, she says the reception from the community’s been positive.

“People are really happy that we're here, and it's really nice to see some of the benefits that we I don't think that I anticipated,” she said.

“Because we're doing work for the SPCA, and for PURS, their adoption rates have gone up because people are now a little bit more confident about veterinary care being available. There was a real lull in adoptions because people weren't sure if they get care for their pets. So now with us here and with the other clinic [Pacific Coast Veterinary Hospital] having a full-time permanent vet, that's all feeling a whole lot more positive.”