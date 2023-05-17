Old Remo Evacuation Order

May 16, 2023, at 16:00

Pursuantto Section 12 (1) of the BC Emergency Program Act an Evacuation Order has been issued by Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine due to immediate danger to life safety caused by flooding.

Members of the local police department and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following areas:

All properties within the Community of Old Remo beyond the intersection of Old Remo Road and White Bottom (please refer to map for specific areas)

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Please register at: Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre at the Terrace Multi-purpose room, Terrace Sportsplex 3320 Kalum St. Terrace, B.C. V8G 2N6 contact 250-641-2443.

• If you need transportation assistance from the area, call 250-641-2443

• Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

• Close all windows and doors.

• Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

• Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbour or someone needing transportation. Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

• Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

• Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Further information can be accessed on the RDKS website www.rdks.bc.ca/services/public_notices/flood_information