Prince Rupert Rampage raise over 75 thousand dollars
In the month of January, the Prince Rupert Rampage have raised over $75,000 as part of their partnership with their local hopsital.
Their main methods of raising money has been selling food like hot dogs and hamburgers as well as setting up donation tables at their games to raise money for the Prince Rupert Talent Cancer Auction.
The CIHL Team has also worn pink jerseys in January to support the cause, and their fans have joined in by wearing their own pink clothing.
Over the weekend, the Rampage have split their past two games with the Terrace River Kings, with both games ending by a score of 4-3.
