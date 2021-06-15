Prince Rupert's Seafest celebration redesigned for pandemic.

Prince Rupert Special Events Society is holding its annual Seafest celebration this weekend from June 11th to 13th.

The event usually involves large crowds, games, live music, food vendors and – most notably – a parade down 3rd Street.

But once again, it's going to look quite different because of the pandemic.

"Of course, we can't have a parade or anything that catches a large gathering,” said Bev Killbery, president of the Prince Rupert Special Events Society. “So we are having more family-oriented or family-bubble events."

The society held an online parade last year, but this time around they want people to get outside – hence this year’s theme of “Here Comes the Sun.”

The event is split into five different parts that have all been approved by Northern Health.

For example, there's a “Hiking Trail Bingo” challenge, where participants need to find certain spots around town and on hiking trails, and either take a selfie at them or scan a QR-code.

There's also a “Selfie Scavenger Hunt,” where people can follow a set of clues on the event's Facebook page to find hidden hashtags around town to take selfies at.

This year’s Seafest also includes a summer-themed decorating contest for people's homes, businesses and vehicles. There's a chance to win prizes in all three of these events.

In lieu of the annual Seafest Senior’s Tea event, seniors were able to pick up tea at the Lester Arts Centre. Additionally, if you order take out at any restaurant or food truck in town, you can drop off the receipt at the Port Interpretive Centre to be entered into a raffle draw to win a $75 gift card to that restaurant.

"The exciting thing is just getting out there and being able to see people – but again, following the COVID-19 restrictions,” said Killbery. “You know, no large gatherings. Just small groups."

Ultimately, Killbery says the event's new format has gotten a positive reception.

"I know it's not going to replace what Seafest traditionally was like," she said.

“I know people missed it last year. We tried to do a video of what the parade would have looked like – it just didn't work out, so we had to come up with a different angle this year. That's where we came up with the family events."

Nonetheless, she hopes next year's Seafest will be a return to normal.

“We have an interesting theme already set for next year and we look forward to putting it on for the community.”