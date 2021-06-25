Prince Rupert Special Events creating Canada Day video that will address nation's colonial history.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the Prince Rupert Special Events Society will once again not hold an annual in-person Canada Day celebration.

“We're really happy about how restrictions are being lifted and progress is being made, but there's still too many uncertainties for us to have a large in-person gathering,” said Alex Hogendoorn, PRSES vice-president.

“So what we're doing this year is handing out Canadian flags to people and trying to get as many flags as out there as we can, just to invite people to waive those flags. And we will be putting together a video as well with people wishing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Canada.”

The PRSES put together a video for Canada Day last year as well due to pandemic restrictions. However, Hogendoorn says this year’s video will also address the nation’s ongoing discussions surrounding its colonial past.

“We’re planning on acknowledging the egregiousness of our past as a nation, and offering up our deepest empathy, sympathy, and hopes for healing and reconciliation in the future.”

Canada Day has been a topic of much debate over the past month, as cities such as Victoria, Penticton and Port Hardy have opted to skip the holiday this year following the discovery of 215 children’s remains at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site. The holiday, which is held on July 1st, recognizes the anniversary of Canada’s confederation in 1867.

Hogendoorn says he doesn’t believe celebrating Canada day is a “blanket blessing” on the country’s history.

“In celebrating Canada, we're celebrating what is best about the country but also committing to making it more like the ideal we wish it was.” he said.

“We understand the instinct that people have to cancel Canada Day celebrations. We are not ignoring what happened in the past, and we grieve it. But we are trying to provide a place for us to come together as Canadians to recommit ourselves to our resolve to the Canada that we want it to become.”

Hogendoorn also added that Canada’s collective grief following the discovery of children’s remains in Kamloops shows how the country is committed towards reconciliation.