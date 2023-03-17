Province of BC provides 65 million to Prince Rupert
The Province of BC is providing $65 million to the City of Prince Rupert to replace crucial sections of its aging water-distribution system to ensure reliable water service for the community.
Prince Rupert’s water-distribution system is undergoing an increasing number of water-main and service-line failures, including the major line break back in December 2022, which threatened the water supply for the community of Prince Rupert.
Premier David Eby, Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang, MLA Jennifer Rice and Prince Rupert Mayor Herb Pond were all in Prince Rupert for the announcement on March 17th 2023.
-
New Dementia Facility Coming to KitimatA dementia conference was held at the River Lodge Rec Center
-
Terrace Hosts BC U18 Tier 3 Hockey ChampionshipsTerrace is host to the U18 Tier 3 Provincial Hockey Championships commencing this weekend and running until March 23rd
-
Man charged following multiple break, enter and thefts in TerraceTerrace RCMP have arrested one man in connection with break and enters
-
BC Approves Haisla Cedar LNG ProjectBC approves Haisla Cedar LNG Project, Provincial environmental assessment certificate granted.
-
Women nearly scammed out of her moneyA woman was tricked into thinking her son was in need of bail money
-
MP Bachrach address Prince Rupert infrastructure crisisMP Bachrach presses Liberals to collaborate with provincial and municipal governments to address Prince Rupert infrastructure crisis
-
Terrace set to receive $4.633 million from ProvinceTerrace is set to receive $4.633 million after the province’s $1 billion Growing Communities Fund was announced last Friday.
-
Terrace’s George Little House Break In Thursday March 2ndAt around 5 am Thursday morning a vandal broke into the heritage site and via rail station.
-
Terrace Mayor speaks on trying to increase budgetSean Bujtas spoke with CFTK-TV News recently about Terrace's budget