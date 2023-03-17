Province of BC provides 65 million to Prince Rupert

The Province of BC is providing $65 million to the City of Prince Rupert to replace crucial sections of its aging water-distribution system to ensure reliable water service for the community.

Prince Rupert’s water-distribution system is undergoing an increasing number of water-main and service-line failures, including the major line break back in December 2022, which threatened the water supply for the community of Prince Rupert.

Premier David Eby, Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang, MLA Jennifer Rice and Prince Rupert Mayor Herb Pond were all in Prince Rupert for the announcement on March 17th 2023.