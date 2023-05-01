Province purchases Mumford’s Lodge for displaced tenants

TERRACE - The Province, through BC Housing, has purchased the property at 5422 Highway 16 W. in Terrace to provide 19 homes for tenants displaced from the privately owned Coachman Apartments building. ͞People in Terrace now have more options for safe and secure housing,͟ said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. ͞With this purchase, we’re able to provide stability to the people previously living in the Coachman who hadn’t secured permanent options. I’d like to extend my gratitude to the Ksan Society, which has been instrumental in finding homes for another seven families, giving them the safety and stability they deserve.͟ Previously known as Mumfords Lodge, the two-storey building includes 19 studio units with kitchenettes. The site will provide housing for tenants of the Coachman, who have been displaced from their homes since December 2022 when frozen pipes caused damage to some units. Prior to the damage, the Coachman had fallen into disrepair with black mould throughout the building. All tenants displaced from the Coachman were provided with hotel rooms, funded by BC Housing. Through the support of the Ksan Society, nine households, including seven families with children, have already been moved into permanent, affordable housing at other sites. ͞ We have been working hard with the provincial government, Ksan Society and BC Housing to secure new homes for the Coachman Apartments residents,͟ said Sean Bujtas, mayor of Terrace. ͞

With today’s announcement, the remaining tenants will again have a place to call home. The City of Terrace will continue to work with the provincial government to increase the much-needed housing stock in our community. I want to thank Minister Kahlon and Premier Eby for their commitment and hard work in supporting the residents of the Coachman Apartments.͟ While long-term plans for 5422 Highway 16 W. are being developed, tenants can move in immediately. Due to the urgent need for housing, the City of Terrace has agreed to allow temporary occupancy to get tenants into safe and secure homes as soon as possible. The property was purchased for $2.5 million through a Homeless Action Plan grant, and it is a part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government.