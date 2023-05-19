RCMP Search warrant executed, Arrests made, Drugs and firearms seized
A police investigation has led to the execution of a search warrant on the 4500 Block of Lazelle Ave.
On the morning of May 18, 2023, members of the Terrace RCMP attended the address and arrested a number of
individuals from inside.
A search was conducted on the residence where items were seized including drugs, weapons, and firearms.
RCMP will continue this investigation with the hopes of charges being laid against the responsible individuals.
“Anytime we can remove drugs and weapons from the streets, it helps make the community that much safer,
especially as we head into a long weekend,” said S/Sgt Terry Gillespie. “A lot of work has gone into this file
and I look forward to seeing where this investigation leads us.”
If you have information about crime, please contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-
800-222-TIPS.
