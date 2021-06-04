Redeveloped Harbour View Gardens project in Prince Rupert will have 192 rental units

B.C. Housing has provided an update on the redevelopment of the Harbour View Gardens affordable housing complex in Prince Rupert.

The redeveloped project will feature 192 affordable rental homes, including 103 apartments and 89 townhomes.

Harbour View Gardens was first built in 1975 with 106 affordable rental units. However, only 66 units remain today, since many have reached the end of their service lives. BC Housing says the remaining units are aging and need to be redeveloped.

The crown agency is currently in the process of consulting with tenants and neighbours about the project.

Existing tenants will receive assistance from B.C. Housing with their relocations. Once the units are built, they will have the opportunity to return to Harbour View Gardens at the same rent arrangements.

B.C. Housing will submit their rezoning and development permit application to the city this fall.

The first phase of construction on the project is set to take place from 2022 to 2024.

The Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society is also leading the development of another affordable housing project at the Harbour View Gardens site. That project was set to have 38 units, but this was decreased to 30 following concerns about density from local residents.