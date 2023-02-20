Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine says not rezoning application

A Rezoning Application for a Piece of land located in Old Remo caused some controversy due to the land's owners wanting to rezone their ranch into a Heli Skiing operation during winters, which worried some residents about the security of food since the operation would take place on Agricultural land and on February 17th, the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine Board of Directors held a public meeting to come to a decision on this matter and they voted against the application.

Some of the reasons given for the application's rejection included Area C Director Bruce Bidgood believing that zones should maintain their continuity unless there is a compelling reason which was not the case here in his opinion, the community and Kitselas and Kitsumkalum being very against the application, impacts on adjacent lands and animals as well as a percieved lack of transparency in the application process. The choice to nix the application as a result has made quite a few people very happy.

However, it is not currently clear if the landowners will pursue further action on this subject or try to do something different with their land.