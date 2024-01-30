Remains in fatal helicopter crash have been recovered

On Monday, January 22, 2024, Terrace RCMP were notified of a helicopter crash approximately 50 km’s north west of Terrace, BC. Three helicopters were running a heliskiing operation in the mountainous back country with numerous people on board each helicopter. Communication was lost with one of the helicopters and a crash site was located in a snow field. There were seven people on board this helicopter and sadly three people did not survive.

The other two helicopters shuttled the remaining four passengers from the site to where they were met by BC Emergency Health Services, Terrace Fire Rescue and taken to hospital.

“Poor weather and visibility conditions severely impacted efforts to safely return to the crash site over several days,” said Staff Sergeant Kris Clark of the BC RCMP. “Thanks to the hard work and determination of the Terrace Search and Rescue, the bodies of those who tragically died have now been recovered.”

Sadly, a fourth person has now died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The three other passengers remain in stable condition.

The Terrace RCMP continues to support the ongoing investigations of the BC Coroners Service, Transportation Safety Board (TSB) and WorkSafe BC.

Staff Sergeant Kris Clark